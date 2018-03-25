  • School district purchases security system invented by its custodian

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A local school district just purchased a security system developed by one of its custodians.

    Jay Atkinson said he spent years developing the Aux Lock as a way to keep his students safe.

    The system allows teachers to lock their classroom doors with just a tap of their foot.

    According to TribLIVE.com, West Jefferson Hills bought more than 300 of the security devices.

