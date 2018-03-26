School district purchases security system invented by its custodian

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A local school district just purchased a security system developed by one of its custodians.
Jay Atkinson said he spent years developing the Aux Lock as a way to keep his students safe.
The system allows teachers to lock their classroom doors with just a tap of their foot.
According to TribLIVE.com, West Jefferson Hills bought more than 300 of the security devices.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}