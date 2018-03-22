  • School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DENVER - A three-day weekend every week! That’s what students in a Denver-area school district will get starting next year.

    It was a plan that has been discussed over the past few months, but this week became a reality. The 27J school district officials have adopted a Tuesday-through-Friday week, with students in class longer each day, WTMJ reported

    Elementary students will go to school from 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Middle and high school students will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:32 p.m. 

    But why the change?

    District officials say they hope to recruit and retain teachers. Educators leave the 27J district for better pay. The district hopes that the shorter work week will keep their teachers in their district.

    It will also help save $1 million a year on transportation, utilities and substitute teachers, the Denver Post reported.

    The 27J district isn’t the only one in the country to adopt a shorter learning week. There are about 100 other districts in the U.S. that have longer weekends, WTMJ reported.

    The district will offer child care on Mondays, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that will cost parents $30 per child a day, the Post reported.

    For more, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charity sues after high bidder fails to pay for Trump portraits

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chaka Khan says flu is to blame for difficult performances

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us liquidation sale begins: What you need to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us liquidation sale begins: What you need to know