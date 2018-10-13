  • School bus crashes into pool after crash with Jeep, troopers say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The driver of the Jeep was taken the hospital to be treated for non-serious injuries. The three children in the vehicle are OK. 

    Troopers said that after the crash, the bus was being redirected and somehow veered through a wooden fence and into a pool. 

    Only the front of the bus was in the pool. 

    The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Rushwood Court and Willowwood Street in the Pine Hills area. 

    According to an FHP report, it's still unclear which vehicle caused the crash

    It said the school bus driver was in the west lanes of Willowwood Street and the Jeep was heading east on Willowwood Street. 

    Troopers said each driver told them that the other vehicle swerved into their lane. The front of the bus struck the left front side of the Jeep, troopers said. Then, the bus redirected to the south shoulder and went through the fence before going into the pool, according to the report. 

    The people in the home said they rushed outside to help the children get out from the back door of the bus or the windows. 

    “They were screaming, some were crying. There were two (who didn’t) want to go out with us (because) they were scared,” said Anefort Oreous.

    Neither the children or school bus driver were injured. The bus was carrying children who attend Magnolia School, a special needs school near the crash scene.

    A hazmat crew responded to the scene because fuel was leaking into the pool. 

    No other information was released. 

     

     

