School bus crashes into pool after crash with Jeep, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep was taken the hospital to be treated for non-serious injuries. The three children in the vehicle are OK.

Troopers said that after the crash, the bus was being redirected and somehow veered through a wooden fence and into a pool.

Only the front of the bus was in the pool.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Rushwood Court and Willowwood Street in the Pine Hills area.

On scene of school bus crash in Orange County. It appears bus drove into a yard. Neighbors say there’s a pool in that yard. No word on injuries. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/EDk0YxSTPJ — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 12, 2018

According to an FHP report, it's still unclear which vehicle caused the crash.

It said the school bus driver was in the west lanes of Willowwood Street and the Jeep was heading east on Willowwood Street.

Troopers said each driver told them that the other vehicle swerved into their lane. The front of the bus struck the left front side of the Jeep, troopers said. Then, the bus redirected to the south shoulder and went through the fence before going into the pool, according to the report.

The people in the home said they rushed outside to help the children get out from the back door of the bus or the windows.

“They were screaming, some were crying. There were two (who didn’t) want to go out with us (because) they were scared,” said Anefort Oreous.

Neither the children or school bus driver were injured. The bus was carrying children who attend Magnolia School, a special needs school near the crash scene.

A hazmat crew responded to the scene because fuel was leaking into the pool.

No other information was released.

#trafficalert #crash schoolbus vs Jeep-Willowwood St/Rushmore Ct. 9 children & bus driver NOT INJURED, Female Jeep driver was injured, though not seriously. Nose of the school bus ended up in a swimming pool. Fuel leak in pool, Squad en route for HazMat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0fdaufouil — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018

