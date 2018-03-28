  • Saucony, Dunkin' Donuts team up to create donut-themed sneakers

    By: Boston25News.com

    Two Massachusetts-based companies are teaming up on an epic collaboration any New Englander would approve of.

    Saucony has revealed a new pair of Dunkin' Donuts themed running shoes - just in time for the Boston Marathon.

    The sneakers - called the Saucony X Dunkin' Kinvara 9 - are limited edition. 

    They feature the Dunks logo and slogan - and they have those colorful pink and orange sprinkles on the on them

    And like any quality New England product - there has been a loyal following.

    The shoes went on pre-order Tuesday, and sold out in just a few hours.

    No word yet on whether the company will make more available due to their popularity.

