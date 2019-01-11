Sarah Thomas to be first woman to officiate NFL playoff game

National Football League official Sarah Thomas is set to make history as the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game.
Thomas will work the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, CNN reported. This isn’t the first time Thomas has made strides as a female NFL official -- she was the first woman to officiate a college football game and the NFL’s first full-time female official.
Thomas will work as part of referee Ron Torbert's crew as a down judge at Sunday’s game.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EST.
Thomas, originally from Mississippi, was appointed to the NFL in 2015.
"I've just been doing this truly because I love it," she said at the time, CNN reported. "The guys don't think of me as a female, they see me as just another official."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}