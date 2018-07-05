Samsung texting app sent photos randomly to contacts, customers say

Some owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones said a glitch has caused their stored photos to be sent to their contacts without prompting through a texting app, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Users posting to Reddit and Samsung’s online forum have reported the bug, WTXL reported. Some posters said images -- sometimes entire galleries -- were sent randomly via the Samsung Messages app, the television station reported.
Devices like the Galaxy S9 and Note 8 have been affected, WTXL reported.
In a statement sent to Gizmodo, Samsung said "We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}