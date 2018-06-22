  • Sally Yates to lead Minneapolis ketamine investigation

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MINNEAPOLIS - Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates is headed to Minneapolis.

    Yates has been hired by the city of Minneapolis to lead the investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department encouraged Hennepin County medical responders to sedate people with the powerful drug ketamine.

    A city report obtained by KARE 11 found that in several cases, patients had to be revived after receiving the drug. The Office of Police Conduct Review found 62 recorded ketamine injections in response to Minneapolis police calls in 2017. In 2012, the recorded number of ketamine injections was three, KARE 11 reported.

    Yates will conduct an independent review, focusing on the communication between the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County medical responders, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced in a news release.

