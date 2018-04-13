Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman … AGAIN

It seems like they have a love-hate relationship, but in all reality, it’s what two friends would do to each other, whether they’re the average Joe or two of the biggest stars.
Hugh Jackman posted a happy anniversary message to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on his Twitter page. The “Wolverine” actor and his actress wife celebrated 22 years of marriage on Wednesday, Huffington Post reported.
I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. pic.twitter.com/VsoDq4HxDw— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2018
But “Deadpool” actor, Ryan Reynolds didn’t let the day go unnoticed either. The “merc with the mouth” lived up to his character’s moniker by trolling Jackman.
I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018
The two superhero actors have been having a fake feud on the screen and on social media, Huffington Post reported. Both men have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Reynolds made reference to Jackman’s honor in 2016’s “Deadpool.”
Jackman trolled Reynolds before Reynolds got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, claiming that he was staring in “Crocodile Dundee 7,” Entertainment Weekly reported.
The “Deadpool 2” trailer hit the big screen in front of Jackman’s final outing as the clawed superhero in “Logan.”
Reynolds and Jackman starred together in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”
