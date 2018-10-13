Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther 2'

Ryan Coogler has quietly signed on to write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, this was the plan all along. Coogler directed and co-wrote the 2018 films with Joe Robert Cole. As of now, THR reported, citing unnamed sources, that Coogler will write the script in 2019 and start production on the sequel later that year or in early 2020.
The Associated Press reported that a source close to production also confirmed Coogler’s return.
There have been no official announcements from Marvel or Disney about the next round of Marvel films outside the fourth “Avengers” movie in May 2019 and the July sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
“Black Panther” was a massive success for Coogler and Marvel. Starring Chadwick Boseman as the title character, it grossed $700 million nationwide and more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
This will be the second sequel for Coogler, depending on the date of its release. He executive produced “Creed II,” released in Nov. 2018. He is also reportedly working with LeBron James on “Space Jam 2.”
