Russian rock star kicked off plane over bad body odor dies of tissue-eating disease

A popular Russian rock guitarist was booted off a Transavia Airlines flight after passengers and crew members were sickened by an extreme odor coming from his body, has died, according to news reports.
The flight in late May, which departed from Spain’s Canary Islands, made an emergency landing in Portugal, where Andrey Suchilin, 58, was removed from the plane, according to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
What a sad story, what a tragedy for a human being. My condolences to the Andrey Suchilin's family. https://t.co/JNaMQBmPZT— ludovic (@ludovicpathoux) June 28, 2018
Suchilin had been battling an infectious disease while on vacation in Spain.
“The doctor who examined him in Spain, said that you need to drink an antibiotic and you can fly home, reassuring [us] that "this is an ordinary beach infection," Suchilin’s wife wrote in a Facebook post on her husband’s page on May 30.
But it wasn’t. Suchilin had contracted a rare, necrotic tissue disease, which caused his body’s cells to destroy themselves. The horrible body odor was caused by the dying tissue.
He was hospitalized in Portugal shortly after landing, but died of the disease Monday, even though he had been receiving treatment for some time, the Dutch newspaper reported.
Suchilin’s wife also said on Facebook that the couple’s insurance company initially refused to allow treatment, saying their plan had expired. She asked friends for help, but believes the delay in treatment contributed to Suchilin’s death.
