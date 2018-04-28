0 Russell Westbrook rips Utah fans after Thunder eliminated

SALT LAKE CITY - Russell Westbrook doesn’t mind criticism from fans, since it’s part of the game. But the Oklahoma City star had some harsh words for Utah’s fans after the Thunder were eliminated in the NBA playoffs Friday night.

Westbrook was confronted by a fan as he left the court after Utah’s 96-91 victory in Game 6 eliminated the Thunder, ESPN reported.

"I didn't confront fans; fans confronted me," Westbrook said. "Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here with these fans. It's truly disrespectful. Talk about your families, your kids. It's truly disrespectful to the game, man."

Westbrook scored 46 points in a losing effort. As he walked to the tunnel after the game, Westbrook slapped a fan’s cellphone. He had an exchange when he left the floor at halftime, ESPN reported.

"I think it's something that needs to be brought up," Westbrook said. “I'm tired of just going out and playing, then the fans saying whatever the hell they want to say. I'm not with that. If I was on the street, they wouldn't just come up to me and say anything crazy, because I don't play that (expletive). So, to disrespect me and do whatever they want to do needs to be put to a stop, especially here in Utah."

