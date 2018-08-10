Rumor: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte to be released earlier than usual

Fans of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte might have a reason to celebrate early this year.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'My jaw hit the floor': Maintenance workers caught on camera threatening couple's pets
- Masked gunman steals thousands in cash from convenience store
- Man dies 3 years after stadium construction accident -- now his family wants justice
Although the debut date of the beloved PSL is typically after after Labor Day weekend, a source citing an “internal announcement” claim that it might be available on the Tuesday before.
Business Insider said that documents indicate that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available on Aug. 28. In the photo obtained by the business news website, the text “LAUNCHING 8/28” is printed above the fall beverages: Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte on the internal menu.
Starbucks would not confirm the new launch dates with Business Insider.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}