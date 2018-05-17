0 Royal gambling fever: Who's walking Meghan Markle down the aisle, will Harry shave and more

Oddsmakers are taking bets on both the most mundane and the more unusual possible occurrences at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding extravaganza on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Bets range from the obvious, like who will walk Markle down the aisle now that her father has bowed out, and the color of the Queen’s hat, to whether Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams will be there and the name of the couple’s first child.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with the Royal Procession during Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England, wearing a bright and bold green hat. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is favored (3/10) to walk her down the aisle, beating out Prince Charles (6/1) and Prince Philip (14/1). And the odds are the queen will wear a green hat (4/6), according to Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, one of the world’s biggest sports gaming companies.

Paddy Power is offering odds on the royal wedding and gamblers are going wild, rolling the dice on 13 different propositional bets.

It’s a good bet Adams will be there (1/100) and that Victoria (14/1) or Thomas (14/1) will be the name of Harry and Markle’s future royal baby.

But people are also betting on whether Markle will wear a tiara, whether Harry will wear a uniform and if he’ll shave or not.

Paddy Power has suspended the bets on which designer made Markle’s wedding dress because news reports and other Markle gowns indicate it’s a pretty sure bet British designer Ralph & Russo made the gown.

The company makes bets based on news reports and past popularity, according to USA Today.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can cast your lot on what the couple will serve for their main course, whether it will rain, which artist will play for the couple’s first dance or which titles the couple will take once they’re married.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. The couple are tying the knot on Saturday in a ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Chris Jackson)

