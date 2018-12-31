Royal family reveals favorite moments of 2018 in new video

Kensington Palace released a video highlighting the favorite moments of the year for Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The three-minute video shows photos of the royals at different events throughout 2018, including the birth of William and Kate’s third child, Louis, and Harry’s wedding to Meghan.
“Thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019,” the family said at the end of the video.
Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018
