‘Roseanne' reboot to return for season 2, 11th overall

ABC’s reboot of the sitcom “Roseanne” is here to stay -- at least for another season.
In a Friday news release, the network announced it’s renewing the show for a second season -- the 11th for the series overall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is increasing the episodes from nine in the 10th season to 13 for the 11th.
AdWeek reported that the March 27 premiere of the show was the highest-rated sitcom since September 2014. It pulled in 18.2 million viewers.
“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”
Barr herself celebrated the news on Twitter, saying that the renewal means the cast will get to do one of its popular Halloween shows. She also asked followers what they’d like to see in season 11.
When one follower said they wanted to see President Donald Trump guest star on the show, she replied with an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”
The current season of “Roseanne” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
