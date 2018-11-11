  • Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - A symbol of the holiday season arrived in New York City on Saturday: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce will be decorated with 50,000 LED lights and overlook the Rockefeller ice skating rink, The Associated Press reported. 

    The lighting of the tree, which will feature a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star, will take place Nov. 28 in a televised ceremony.

    This year's tree hails from a private property in Wallkill, New York, the AP reported. The tree's owners nicknamed it "Shelby."

     

    The 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y., pulls into Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in New York.
    Diane Bondareff/AP

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories