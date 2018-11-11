Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

NEW YORK - A symbol of the holiday season arrived in New York City on Saturday: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce will be decorated with 50,000 LED lights and overlook the Rockefeller ice skating rink, The Associated Press reported.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up. It's a 72-foot Norway Spruce from Wallkill, NY, owned by Shirley Figueroa & Lissette Gutierrez. Covering 4 @ap https://t.co/bJEdK0jYY4 pic.twitter.com/uf6q793PJY— Julie Walker (@jwalkreporter) November 10, 2018
The lighting of the tree, which will feature a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star, will take place Nov. 28 in a televised ceremony.
This year's tree hails from a private property in Wallkill, New York, the AP reported. The tree's owners nicknamed it "Shelby."
