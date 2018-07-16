0 'RHONY's' Luann de Lesseps checks back into rehab

NEW YORK -

“Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps has checked herself back into rehab.

People reported that de Lesseps had her ‘RHONY’ co-star Bethenny Frankel speak on her behalf, confirming the news. The 53-year-old was absent from the season 10 reunion taping for the Bravo reality show.

>> Read more trending news

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel said in a statement to People. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.

“Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her,” Frankel said.

This is the second time in recent months that de Lesseps has sought treatment. In December, she checked into rehab after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 24. At the time, she was charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

Frankel said that part of the reason de Lesseps has entered rehab is to get back to her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show as soon as possible. She just finished several sold-out shows.

“Luann loves doing the cabaret,” Frankel said. “She’s taking the necessary steps to get better so that the show can go on.”

According to the cabaret show website, the next shows are Aug. 4 in Long Island, New York, and Aug. 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

News of de Lesseps going back to rehab comes days after The Blast obtained court documents revealing her first husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, and son, Noel de Lesseps, filed a lawsuit against her. The suit claims de Lesseps breached a stipulation in her divorce settlement by selling their $8 million marital home and not putting the home in a trust for their children.

“Recent additional family stress was a catalyst to her taking a break,” Frankel told People.

Bravo, for its part, issued a statement of support for its star.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network said in a statement to People. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.