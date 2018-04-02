  • Retiring state trooper finishes final shift with tearful last call

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A state trooper in Arizona has hung up his badge, but it is the call that made his retirement official that is full of emotion.

    Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Mark Gilberg signed off for the final time, 37 years after he started, AZ Central reported.

    To begin his retirement, Gilberg started his final call in to the station with, “Badge 2988 began his career ... March 11, 1981.” He began to get emotional and continued, “This will be my final 10-7.”

    The video was posted online, KTAR reported.

    Trying not to become emotional, Gilberg said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve in this great department and work with all you fine people. It’s been a great adventure,” KTAR reported.

    He wasn’t the only person in tears during the goodbye. Dispatchers on the other end of the call were also in tears as they gave him his final 10-4, AZ Central reported.

