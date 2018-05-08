  • Restaurant customer slashes server while trying to skip out on bill, police say

    By: Boston25News.com

    CHELSEA, Mass. - Police tell Boston 25 News that they’re looking for a man who slashed a server while trying to skip out on his bill at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, restaurant.

    Police were called to Las Pupusas del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. to investigate the report.

    The unidentified 30-year-old server told police a man skipped out on his bill and ran outside, and when she confronted him while he was trying to get into his car, he pulled out a knife and slashed her neck and hand.

    He fled down Blossom Street.

    The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

