0 Reports: LeBron James to become free agent, decline Cleveland option

NBA star LeBron James will reportedly be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

According to the NBA, ESPN and other outlets, James, 33, will decline his $35.6 million contract option for another season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has to make a final decision by 11:59 p.m. Friday, sources told the Associated Press.

The three-time champion is set to become one of the most coveted members of the NBA free-agent class.

He appears to be unshaken by the stress, posting a video of himself cliff jumping with his family on Instagram.

Teams can begin negotiation with free agents at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, according to NBA.com.

James’ decision to decline the option for 2018-19 was anticipated by many, especially after Cleveland’s defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Championship game.

James has said family is a factor in his next choice -- as an Ohio native, there is still a chance he’ll sign with Cleveland.

Sources tell ESPN that Cleveland can offer James a better deal than any other team, with a five-year contract worth over $200 million.

Any other team can offer up to a four-year deal worth $152 million.

If James re-signs with Cleveland, he would earn $35.4 million in the 2018-19 season and would jump to $32.2 million in the option year.

He would also have the opportunity to explore free agency again in the summer of 2019.

James is also rumored to be considering the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reports.

James has some roots on the West Coast -- he owns a film production company and two homes in the Los Angeles area.

