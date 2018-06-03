Report: Melania Trump will not join president on trips to Canada and Singapore, White House says

First Lady Melania Trump reportedly will not be traveling with her husband to Canada for the G7 Summit or the meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un.
In a tweet, ABC reporter, Meridith McGraw said that the communication director for the First Lady told her that Melania Trump will not be traveling with the president on the two trips.
NEW: First Lady Melania Trump will not attend the G7 or Singapore summit with President Trump, @FLOTUS Communications Director Stephanie Grisham tells me— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 3, 2018
She attended the G7 summit in Italy in 2017.
Saturday, Melania Trump addressed concerns about her well-being on Twitter:
“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018
Melania Trump was hospitalized May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what her spokesman described in a news release as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.”
It has been 24 days since she was last seen in public.
