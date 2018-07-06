  • Report: Keri Russell in talks for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    “The Americans” and “Felicity” star Keri Russell may be going to a galaxy far far away.

    Variety reported that Russell is in early talks for “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

    The movie is being written and directed by J.J. Abrams. The two worked together on 2006’s “Mission: Impossible III.”

    The role she is said to be in line for has action-heavy fight scenes, Variety reported

    Production is slated to begin on “Episode IX” at the end of the month, according to Variety.

