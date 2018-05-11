  • Remains found of girl who disappeared in 2009

    The remains of missing girl Lindsey Baum, who disappeared in 2009, were found in Eastern Washington.

    The remains were found in September 2017 by hunters, and Lindsey was identified through a DNA match in the follow-up investigation.

    Lindsey was 10 years old when she disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house in the small town of McCleary on the night of June 26, 2009. Her disappearance sparked a nationwide investigation. 

