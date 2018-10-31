Reese's creates candy converter machine so you can swap out Halloween candy

NEW YORK - Reese’s has created a machine for those who get Halloween candy they’d rather toss out.
The company announced Tuesday that trick-or-treaters in New York can exchange candy outside Washington Square Park on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by using the Reese’s Halloween Candy Converter Machine.
CNN reported that the machine, which gives people peanut butter cups in exchange for other candy, made its debut at a Tarrytown, New York, Halloween parade Sunday.
“As the No. 1 Halloween candy (with over half of candy buyers purchasing Reese’s), Reese’s has come up with a solution -- give us your unwanted candy, and we’ll give you what you actually want -- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,” Anna Lingeris, a spokeswoman for Reese’s distributor The Hershey Company, told CNN.
Lingeris said the company expects to give out 10,000 peanut butter cups.
The candy is available at the machine while supplies last.
As of now, the machine is only in New York, but Lingeris said the feedback from fans may mean the Reese’s Candy Exchange will come to other cities next year.
