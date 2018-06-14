0 REDRUM: Ewan McGregor cast as Danny, Jack Nicolson's son in ‘The Shining' sequel

It seems like it is time to revisit the Overlook and the mind of Stephen King.

Ewan McGregor has signed on to play Danny, the son of Jack Nicholson’s character Johnny from “The Shining,” in the sequel of the movie, USA Today reported.

“Doctor Sleep” will be based on the 2013 novel which follows Danny, now known as Dan Torrance, as an adult who is still haunted by what happened in the original story, USA Today reported.

In the original film, Danny and his mother Wendy, played by Shelley Duvall, escaped the snowed-in Overlook hotel after his father loses his mind, chasing his family with an ax before finally perishing in the snow.

Variety says the plot of “Doctor Sleep” revolves around Dan who has anger issues and drinks to dull the pain. It also lowers his “shining” powers. But when he becomes sober, his powers return and he uses them to help a group of people being targeted because they have psychic abilities.

McGregor’s casting of Torrance was with King’s OK, USA Today reported.

Mike Flanagan has been tapped to write and direct the film, Variety reported. Flanagan has already had a hand in telling a King-penned story, leading Netflix’s adaptation of “Gerald’s Game."

Filming on “Doctor Sleep” is going to start filming in the fall, with a January 2020 release.

