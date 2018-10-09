Red Tide: How Hurricane Michael will affect toxic algae

Toxic algae, known as the Red Tide, has been wreaking havoc along the Florida coastline for months.
As Hurricane Michael approaches, many are wondering what effect this storm will have on this harmful bloom.
According to marine biologists, there may be two different scenarios that play out: one positive and the other negative.
Channel 2 Action News has reporters and photographers in Florida and south Georgia as Hurricane Michael moves in. Stay with our experienced Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologists as they track the storm and its impacts on Georgia on Channel 2 Action News.
The positive would be strong offshore winds that would help to break up the algae and push it away from the coastline. However, where the winds blow onshore, this could push the bloom inland into interior channels and canals.
>> Related: Hurricane Michael live updates: Storm strengthens into a powerful Category 3 hurricane
The bigger concern is whether Hurricane Michael's heavy rainfall leads to flooding. Runoff from agricultural areas could send fertilizer filled with nutrients to the beaches and coastline. If these nutrients reach the toxic algae, they would feed the bloom and cause it to grow.
Experts will continue monitoring the red tide and the effects Hurricane Michael may have on it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}