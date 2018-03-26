Red Lobster serving lobster and Cheddar Bay waffles for limited time

Red Lobster is getting in on the brunch trend with it’s own spin on chicken and waffles.
The seafood restaurant chain, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, announced Monday that lobster and waffles are on its menu for a limited amount of time.
PopSugar reported that the sweet and savory dish contains fried lobster tail and can be drizzled with maple syrup.
Hold up…there’s Crispy Maine Lobster on a Cheddar Bay Waffle? Get the car keys because it’s only here for a limited time. #LobsterfestGoals pic.twitter.com/lTUcZzkHFO— Red Lobster (@redlobster) March 26, 2018
Instead of the usual waffle batter, Red Lobster is making the batter from its famous cheddar bay biscuit mix, USA Today reported.
According to USA Today, the menu item, part of the chain’s Lobsterfest menu, has an average price of $19.99.
Other items that are part of Lobsterfest include lobster truffle mac and cheese and dueling lobster tails.
