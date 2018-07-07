0 Record heat causing brush fires to spread across Southern California

Record high temperatures Friday ignited several brush fires across Southern California that burned homes in San Diego and Santa Barbara counties, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Strong winds on the Santa Barbara County coast stoked the flames of what authorities have dubbed the Holiday Fire, which burned several homes in the hills above Goleta and threatened other communities, the newspaper reported.

Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees as firefighters battled the blaze, the Times reported. Powerful evening winds pushed the fire in different directions, making control difficult for firefighters.

Santa Barbara County wrote on its Facebook page that 911 lines were jammed.

The fast-moving fire in the Goleta Hills was reported around 8:40 p.m. Friday, KEYT reported. Mandatory evacuations have begun north of Cathedral Oaks, the television station reported.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the fire began at a home and then spread to nearby brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said that more than 100 homes were threatened and were urging some residents to evacuate, the Times reported.

In San Diego County, temperatures hovered near 100 degrees and a large fire sped through the canyons in Alpine, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The blaze destroyed 20 structures and burned more than 400 acres, officials said. At Camp Pendleton, 750 homes on the base were evacuated, the Union-Tribune reported.

#holidayfire evacuation zone is located from La Patera to Patterson Ave, north of Cathedrial Oaks.

The Red Cross evacuation center is located at 5769 Hollister Road. For assistance w/animal evacuations, call 805-681-4332. @KSBY @Tombol @KEYTNC3Alex pic.twitter.com/NZMoay6cJx — Santa Barbara CHP (@CHP_SantaBarb) July 7, 2018

