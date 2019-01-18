Recall alert: Perdue chicken nuggets recalled due to wood

Perdue Foods has recalled about 68,244 pounds of chicken nuggets that could be contaminated with wood, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free were made on Oct. 25, 2018. They have a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019, bar code 72745-80656 and establishment number P-33944 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The USDA said that Perdue received three complaints from consumers that wood was found in the nuggets. The FSIS consumer complaint monitoring system also received one report of contamination.
If you have the recalled product, you’re being directed to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions are being directed to call Perdue Consumer Care at 877-727-3447.
