Recall alert: Dog food recall expanded due to possible toxic vitamin D levels

A dog food recall over possible dangerous levels of vitamin D has been expanded.
The Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation last year into the presence of elevated and potentially toxic levels of the vitamin in dry dog food, after receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs suffering from vitamin D toxicity.
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
- TC3 29 October 2018
- TA1 30 October 2018
- TA2 30 October 2018
- TC1 30 October 2018
- TC2 30 October 2018
- TC3 30 October 2018
- UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
- Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
- Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- Kroger (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- King Soopers (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov 20 2019
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Lidl product number 215662
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- Nutrisca (11/2/18)
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
The symptoms of vitamin D toxicity in dogs include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
FDA testing on samples of dog food did confirm excessive and potentially toxic amounts of the vitamin, which is an essential nutrient for dogs, although high amounts of vitamin D can cause serious health problems like kidney failure and even death.
The recalled dog foods were sold nationwide. The FDA is urging pet owners to check for these brands and to stop feeding their dogs this food immediately.
