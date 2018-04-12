  • Recall alert: Banquet Salisbury steak recalled over bone fragments

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Conagra Brands has announced a recall of Banquet Salisbury steak meals because it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has announced.

    The company has recalled the 27 oz. carton that reads: Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy made with chicken, pork and beef, grill marks added, the USDA reported.

    The box has the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 with the best by date Sept. 01, 2019 and have the USDA inspection mark with the establishment number “P-115.”

    The recall started after there were several complaints and several reports of what the USDA called “minor oral injury.”

    The extraneous material that could be present is bone, according to the USDA.

