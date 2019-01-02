Recall alert: 80 lots of Valsartan blood pressure tablets recalled

The new year brings a new blood pressure medication recall. This time Aurobindo Pharma USA has recalled 80 lots of its Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets USP and Valsartan Tablets USP due to a trace amounts of an impurity that was not expected in the finished doses.
The drugs are used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.
The impurity is N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a naturally occurring substance in some foods, water, air pollution and industrial processes. NDEA is classified as a probable human carcinogen.
Patients on the drugs that have been recalled are being told to continue taking them because of the risk of stopping taking them. Patients are then being told to call a pharmacist or doctor for an alternative treatment before returning the medications.
The medication comes in bottles. Patients are being told to check the product name, manufacturer details and batch or lot number on the bottle and compare it to the list on the FDA’s website.
For a complete list of the recalled medication, click here.
If you have medical questions about the recall, you can call Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc at 1-866-850-2876, option 2 or email pvg@aurobindousa.com.
As for questions about returns, you’re being directed to call Inmar/CLS-Medturn at 1-877-208-2407 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or email rxrecalls@inmar.com.
