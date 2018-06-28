Rattlesnake bites 1-year-old boy while hiding near toys, slide in family's backyard

ABILENE, Texas - A Texas toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after a rattlesnake bit him outside his Abilene home.
According to KTXS, Harrison Bakke, 1, was playing outside when the snake, which was near the boy's slide and toys, bit his hand.
Harrison's mother, Erin Bakke, told KTXS that she usually looks for snakes before letting her children go outside, but they sneaked out the door when she left the room. She said Harrison cried out as she was joining the kids in the backyard.
"I saw his hand was bleeding, took him in, rinsed it off," she told the news station. "It looked like a snake bite."
She then spotted a rattlesnake among the children's toys and called 911.
Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center are giving Harrison more than two dozen vials of antivenom, KTXS reported Wednesday. He's also had surgery.
KTAB reported that health officials expect the boy to "make a full recovery."
