Rat found inside vending machine at Florida high school

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DEL RAY BEACH, Fla. - A student filmed a rat running around inside a vending machine at a Florida high school and posted the video on social media. 

    Latoya Johnson’s daughter captured the footage Tuesday of the rat scurrying over packages of food inside a vending machine at Atlantic Community High School, WPTV reported.

    The principal was made aware and the vending machine was locked after the sighting to prevent its use, a Palm Beach County School District representative, who confirmed the incident, told WPTV.

    An exterminator was called to the school and arrived later that day, WPTV reported. The vending machine company was also notified.

    "The vending machine company will need to address the machine issues," district officials told WPTV

     

