  • Rare ‘fire rainbow' puts on colorful show in sky over California national park

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A rare weather event known as a fire rainbow was spotted in the sky this week over Pinnacles National Park in central California just east of the Salinas Valley.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The colorful phenomenon, called a circumhorizontal arc, is caused when light passes through high-altitude cirrus clouds, refracting off the ice crystals in the clouds, according to National Geographic.

    National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass told SFGate that’s when “you get pretty colors.”

    "It's an optical illusion,” Gass said, and only happens when the sun is very high in the sky.

    A runner spotted the surreal sight and sent photos of  the National Weather Service.

    Fire rainbows are similar to another weather event known as iridescent clouds or rainbow clouds that are sometimes visible after thunderstorms above cumulus clouds.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rare ‘fire rainbow' puts on colorful show in sky over California national park

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘You may shut the — up!': Port Authority commissioner resigns after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of hiding handcuff key in chicken sandwich at state prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    Seattle files motion to vacate marijuana possession convictions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deportations of traffic offenders skyrocketed under Trump, study says