0 Rapper Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke University coffee shop

MIAMI - Rapper Young Dolph surprised two former baristas with $20,000 after they were fired from a Duke University coffee shop for playing the song, “Get Paid.”

According to Revolt, the rapper flew the pair to his performance at the Rolling Loud hip hop festival in Miami Friday night.

During his set, he called them on stage and gave them $10,000 each while “Get Paid” played in the background.

According to Duke Univesity’s student newspaper, The Chronicle, the baristas at Joe Van Gogh were fired after Larry Moneta, vice president of student affairs at Duke University, complained about “inappropriate music” in the coffee shop.

The barista told the student newspaper that Moneta was ordering a vegan muffin when he asked her to turn off the song.

She said she immediately complied and offered to give him the muffin for free, but he demanded that she pay for it because he was “offended” by the song’s lyrics.

The two baristas on duty were fired by Monday, The Chronicle reports.

Stephen Colbert criticized the firings on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, calling it “racist.”

In a statement to WTVD, Moneta said he thought the music was, “quite inappropriate for a working environment that serves children” but did not demand their firing.

Hours after the Young Dolph concert on Friday, Joe Van Gogh coffee shop told WTVD it was cutting ties with Duke University.

