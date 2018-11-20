Rapper Snoop Dogg gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rapper Snoop Dogg was honored with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, KTLA reported.
Born Calvin Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg has sold more than 40 million albums since “Doggystyle,” his 1993 debut album. He has also been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards.
"I want to thank me for believing in me; I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” the rapper, actor and entrepreneur said during Monday’s ceremony. “I want to thank me for having no days off; I want to thank me for never quitting.
“I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive; I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong; I want to thank me for being me at all times.”
Snoop Dogg's musical hits include "Gin & Juice," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Next Episode," Drop It Like It's Hot" and Beautiful."
