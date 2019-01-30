Rams' Brandin Cooks gives custodian tickets for big game

A Rams wide receiver has made sure one of the off-the-field team employees gets to celebrate at the Super Bowl.
Brandin Cooks gifted Alfonso Garcia, the team’s day porter, tickets, airfare and a hotel room in Atlanta. Cooks did it to show how much he appreciates Garcia’s support, The Washington Post reported.
Garcia’s not going alone, either.
Cooks made sure Garcia’s son is going to be in the stands with his dad, USA Today reported.
Cooks was recently asked by reporters about Garcia, and USA Today reported he said, “Oh, man, Alfonso -- the guy is special, man. He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that.”
The team shared video of Cooks’ gift to Garcia.
It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rzx92ROUi8— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019
