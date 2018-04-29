Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says

Want to work on the railroad? If so, you could get your bank account on the right track with a massive bonus.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Texas-based BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) Railway and Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corp. are trying to attract new employees by offering as much as $25,000 in signing bonuses.
The news comes "as the freight railroads struggle to fill jobs in a historically tight labor market," the Journal reported.
"Freight volumes are rising on strong economic growth and industrial expansion, and a shortage of available truck capacity is pushing more shipments onto rails," the report continued.
Check out the railroads' job listings here or here.
