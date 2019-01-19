  • R. Kelly, Sony agree to part ways, reports say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    R. Kelly and Sony Music have agreed to part ways as fallout from the Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" continues, according to multiple reports.

    An unidentified source told Variety that “no external announcement of the move is planned in the immediate future.”

    Kelly has been under contract since 2012 at RCA, a Sony subsidiary, according to Billboard. His music catalog will remain with RCA/Sony. 

    Calls for Sony to drop Kelly ramped up earlier this month after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired.

    The six-hour, three-part special detailed accounts of Kelly’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women, including a recent “abusive cult” in which the singer is accused of holding women against their will.

