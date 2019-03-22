R. Kelly asks judge for permission to fly to Dubai for concerts

CHICAGO - Singer R. Kelly is expected to appear Friday morning in a Cook County courthouse to ask for permission to leave the country as he faces accusations of sexual abuse, according to multiple reports.
A lawyer for Kelly, who was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, has filed a motion requesting he be allowed to leave the U.S. for Dubai from April 17 to April 19, where he’s scheduled to perform several shows, WLS-TV reported. Kelly, 52, is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. CDT..
Kelly has been unable to find work in the United States amid backlash for the allegations against him, attorney Steven Greenberg said, according to the Chicago Tribune. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Fox said last month that the charges against Kelly stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2010 with four victims, three of which were under the age of 17.
“The request is outrageous, and I would be shocked if it is granted,” Michael Avenatti, an attorney representing two of Kelly’s accusers, told WLS-TV. “Were he (to) be permitted to leave, he would never return, and justice would be denied.”
Kelly, one of the top-selling recording artists of all time, has several times over the years been accused of sexual misconduct, allegations that he’s consistently denied.
Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed of Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}