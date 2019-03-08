Queen Elizabeth II makes her first Instagram post

LONDON - The queen of England just made her first Instagram post -- at least, in the way the royals are allowed to engage with social media.
People reported that Queen Elizabeth II captioned a post on the Royal Family Instagram account after her Thursday visit to The Science Museum in London. While there, she saw a letter written by Charles Babbage, who is considered the world’s first computer engineer, to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
Prince Albert is Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandfather. The photos show the letter, which was written in 1843.
“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron,” the caption read.
Although it’s not clear who took the photo, video posted to the Royal Family Instagram page shows the queen tap a phone to post the images.
The cause for the first? Her majesty learned about coding initiatives for children.
“It seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the caption read.
