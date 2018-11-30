  • WATCH: Purse-snatching suspect waves at security camera

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT WORTH, Texas - This is one thief who wasn’t camera shy.

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas, released video on social media Wednesday, showing a man they said walked into an open garage Nov. 23 and stole a woman’s purse, the Star-Telegram reported.

    The incident, which occurred about 10:30 a.m., showed a man parking a gray Honda sedan near the residence. The man was wearing a black NBA All-Star jersey with the name “Bryant” on the back, the newspaper reported. 

    The man looked around as he walked onto the driveway, spotted a security camera and waved at it, the Star-Telegram reported. Police said the man then entered the garage and entered a vehicle parked inside to take a purse that contained cash and credit cards, the newspaper reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-3183.

