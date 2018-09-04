Puppy tied to tree finds love, new home with foster family

ZEBULON, N.C. - A puppy found tied to a tree in North Carolina is recovering and finding love in foster care, WRAL reported.
Jessica Clayborn of Zebulon heard the sounds of a wailing dog near her home and decided to investigate, the television station reported.
"I was hanging my laundry out on Tuesday around 1 or 2 o'clock, and I heard a dog crying out in the woods," Clayborn told WRAL.
Clayborn followed the noise and found the puppy tied to a tree in the woods of nearby Nash County. The animal was on a small patch of dry land but was surrounded by knee-deep mud, she said. As the puppy struggled to get free, a rope around his neck cut into his skin, WRAL reported.
"He had a laceration across his neck where something had been too tight for too long," Clayborn told the television station.
Clayborn cut him loose and posted photos on the puppy on Facebook. The SPCA of Wake County treated the puppy, which officials named Nash, for chemical burns and maggots, WRAL reported.
Now on the road to recovery, Nash is now living in a foster home and is being spoiled, the television station reported.
"We came and picked up the little guy, and we brought him home, and we have been exceedingly trying to spoil him ever since," Mark Aubut told WRAL.
Aubut said he is hoping to adopt Nash.
