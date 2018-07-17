Pug gets mug shot, jail time after day on the run

CAPE MAY, N.J. - A dog from New Jersey would have quite a tale to tell if she could talk, but her adventure netted the pug a mug shot and a booking number.
Bean the pug somehow got out of her home and was found after she sneaked through a few yards in Cape May, NJ.com reported.
Police caught up to the four-legged perpetrator, or pup-etrator, and tried to get her to hop into the police car.
Bean couldn’t because “her short little legs couldn’t make it into the car, so I had to lift her up,”police said in a Facebook post.
Bean now has her own mug, or pug, shot, with the caption that says, “This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue #pugmug.”
Bean was held in a cell for a few hours until officers could track down her owner. A neighbor found the department’s post and told Bean’s owner about it, NJ.com reported.
The pair were reunited and, as police posted on Facebook, Bean “has been released on bail.”
Her family thanked police for finding Bean and told them that the pup was asleep at home after her excursion, NJ.com reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}