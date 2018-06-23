0 Protesters gather in Pittsburgh for third straight night

PITTSBURGH - People flooded the streets of Pittsburgh for the third straight night Friday, protesting the police shooting death of a teenager during a traffic stop earlier in the week.

Residents were angry over Tuesday’s death of Antwon Rose, 17, who was unarmed.

The Homestead Grays Bridge was closed for approximately an hour Friday night, and protesters gathered outside PNC Park, where the Pittsburgh Pirates were hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reportedly, a Mercedes-Benz drove through protesters near the ballpark, but no injuries were reported. “Someone tried to drive through us,” one person tweeted.

All of the gates, except one near home plate, were reopened to allow fans to leave the stadium after Arizona won 2-1 in 13 innings.

Allegheny County police officials said that Rose was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Pittsburgh around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday because it fit the description of a car seen fleeing the area of a shooting in the nearby borough of North Braddock. As an officer handcuffed the driver of the car, which investigators said had bullet damage to the back window, Rose and a second passenger got out of the car and ran.

Rose, who police officials said was shot three times, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday night, traffic was brought to a standstill as protesters spilled onto Pittsburgh’s Parkway East. The protesters were dispersed without any major incidents around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

