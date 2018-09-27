McDonald's employee arrested for tainting deputy's drink, prosecutors say

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. - A McDonald's employee put a peroxide-based cleaner in a drink before serving it to a deputy in the drive-thru, prosecutors said.
Trevor Hockaday, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer after the Allen County deputy suffered flu-like symptoms after ingesting the adulterated beverage, KOAM reported.
"In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers,” Glen Nichols, restaurant owner, told KOAM. “We are very disappointed by the allegations made regarding the behavior of one of our former crew members. This kind of behavior goes against our food safety standards and is not tolerated. Our organization will take all appropriate measures to gather facts and will work closely with authorities in their investigation."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
