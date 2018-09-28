  • Prominent Memphis official shot to death, police say

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce was fatally shot Thursday, police said.

    Authorities said Philip H. Trenary, 64, was shot around 8 p.m. in downtown Memphis. He was pronounced dead at a Memphis hospital, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.

    Trenary, the former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines, had been CEO of the Chamber since 2014.

    Police, Chamber members and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Trenary’s death.

    “I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary,” Strickland said in a tweet.

    Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also responded to the deadly shooting on Twitter.

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said “Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary.”

    According to police, the suspected shooter is a male with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt. He was driving a white Ford F-150. 

     

