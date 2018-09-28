Prominent Memphis official shot to death, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce was fatally shot Thursday, police said.
Authorities said Philip H. Trenary, 64, was shot around 8 p.m. in downtown Memphis. He was pronounced dead at a Memphis hospital, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.
BREAKING - Several sources confirm Phil Trenary, CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber is the victim of the shooting on S. Front St.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 28, 2018
The suspect was possibly occupying a white pickup truck w/an extended cab & antenna. pic.twitter.com/hgyy5xhwzA
Trenary, the former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines, had been CEO of the Chamber since 2014.
Police, Chamber members and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Trenary’s death.
“I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary,” Strickland said in a tweet.
Like many of you, I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary, a leader in our community. More than anything in these hours, my thoughts are with his family and his Chamber colleagues. I'm in close contact with MPD, which is leading a thorough investigation. https://t.co/rkl6XRPMyZ— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 28, 2018
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also responded to the deadly shooting on Twitter.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said “Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary.”
According to police, the suspected shooter is a male with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt. He was driving a white Ford F-150.
It’s hard to learn of the passing of Phil Trenary, someone who made so many contributions during his life. He made his mark in business and in service. And right down to his core, he believed in our community’s potential. I will pray for his family. This is a terrible loss.— Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 28, 2018
