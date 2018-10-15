Proceeds from 40-pound, $2,000 pizza will go to Hurricane Florence victims

NEW YORK - A 40-pound pizza you can only find in New York City goes for $2,000.
However, the owner of Champion Pizza said every penny he makes off the cheeseburger pie will go toward Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina.
The pizza has five layers and takes a lot of preparation.
It’s so big that at least two people have to load it into the oven, and the pizza has to be split in half to fit. https://t.co/ktfPyXmqcv— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) October 14, 2018
It’s so big that at least two people have to load it into the oven, and the pizza has to be split in half to fit.
The pizza is sold at seven locations across New York City.
"I wish or I hope like someone who likes pizza and makes $100,000 – you never know – maybe someone will buy that,” owner Hakki Akdeniz said.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}